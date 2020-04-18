Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 18, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Turkey confirmed 126 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,769.

Turkey has also reimposed a 48-hour weekend curfew in 31 provinces beginning at midnight as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Over 25,000 expats, stranded in 59 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be brought back to Turkey to spend Muslim holy month of Ramadan with their families. Citizens will be brought back by Turkish Airlines latest by April 27 as part of an operation initiated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK) produced an indigenous mechanical breathing device, named Sahra, or desert.

Turkey's state-run charity distributed food and personal hygiene items in Romania to 1,500 families in need.

The sea transportation to and from the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul, as well as travel by private boats across the city got suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

– Coronavirus across globe

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 154,200 mark, while the number of cases are more than 2.24 million, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Also, nearly 569,700 people have recovered from the COVID-19 worldwide.

One of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the new coronavirus, Italy reported 575 new deaths brining the tally to 22,745, second after the U.S., where the deaths surpassed 33,000 mark.

Spain announced 585 more deaths from coronavirus, pushing the total number of official fatalities up to 20,000, according to Spain’s Health Ministry.

France reported 761 more fatalities due to coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 18,681. There are 221 less people in intensive care in France as well, a drop from 6,248 to 6,027.

Russia’s COVID-19 cases have raised to a new record of 4,069 more, bringing the tally to 32,007. The death toll rose to 273, as 41 more people died.

U.K's coronavirus death toll hits 14,576 with 847 new deaths.

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany crossed 4,000 mark after 289 more people died of the virus.

Belgium reported 313 new deaths due to the virus, bringing the tally to 5,163.

With 89 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll rose to 4,958, state media said.

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) stated that without adequate intervention measures, estimates show that between 300,000 and 3.3 million African people could lose their lives due to coronavirus.

Australia announced that unless a vaccine against the novel coronavirus is found, social distancing measures may continue for a year in the country.

On the other hand, Palestine denies receiving any aid from the U.S. since there has been no contact with the government.

Norman Hunter, 1966 World Cup winner and former player from the English football club Leeds United, dies after diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A poll in the U.K shows that 54% of British people believe that China is responsible for the fast spread of novel coronavirus.

– Economic impacts of pandemic

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will provide around $1.4 billion to help Pakistan address the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Turkish Central Bank (CBRT) announced new measures to mitigate the economic impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, making additional adjustments in its outright purchase operations.

The Chinese economy contracted by 6.8% year-on-year in the first quarter this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) told the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) that workplace closures have risen so fast that 81% of the global workforce live in countries with mandatory or recommended closures.

The average income in the slums of Bangladeshi cities and among the rural poor has dropped by more than 80% since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Soyuz MS-15 capsule with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, U.S. NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan made a touchdown after six months in the International Space Station (ISS) Kazakh steppe near the city of Jezkazgan.

U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that any future negotiations on arms control between Moscow and Washington must include China.

A new Gallup survey released that 43% of American adults approve of the way U.S. President Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 54% say they disapprove, six points lower than its previous poll results on March 24.

A Myanmar court on April 8 dropped charges against more than 100 Rohingya, who were facing criminal charges. However, Rohingya advocacy group said it is just an eyewash to mislead the international community.

Floods in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) killed at least 23 people in the city of Uvira.

– Ongoing Conflicts

A shelling by Houthi rebels killed three civilians in central Yemen.

In Libya, a civilian was killed and 19 others injured in attacks by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in area south of Libya's capital Tripoli.

In Indian-administered Kashmir, four militants were killed in two separate gunfights with government forces.

Palestinian Journalist Syndicate stated that at least 13 journalists are currently being held in Israeli prisons.