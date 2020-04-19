Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 19, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 121 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,890.

With 1,822 new recoveries, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus in Turkey rose to 10,453.

Turkey has also extended restrictions for entry, exit by land, air and sea to 31 provinces for 15 days effective midnight to curb spread of novel coronavirus.

As the number of coronavirus-related deaths among Turkish expats rose to 342, Turkey is planning 105 more flights to bring its citizens back from 72 countries before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Executive Committee will meet next week at Turkey's request to discuss pandemic.

– Coronavirus across globe

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed 160,700 mark, while the number of cases passed 2.3 million, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, more than 598,200 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus worldwide.

One of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the new coronavirus, Italy reported 482 new deaths brining the tally to 23,227, second after the U.S., where the deaths surpassed 37,000 mark with 3,800 new cases.

Spain announced 565 more deaths from coronavirus, pushing the total number of official fatalities up to 20,043, according to Spain’s Health Ministry.

France reported 642 more fatalities due to coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 19,323. There are 221 less people in intensive care in France as well, a drop from 6,027 to 5,833.

In Russia, at least 4,785 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the tally to 36,793. The death toll rose to 313, as 40 more people died.

U.K.’s coronavirus death toll hits 15,464 with 888 new deaths.

Belgium reported 290 new deaths due to the virus bringing the tally to 5,453.

With 73 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll rose to 5,031, state media said.