Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 2, 2021

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey saw its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections with the number of cases reaching 40,806 on Thursday amid eased restrictions.

The cases included 1,424 symptomatic patients, and the overall tally reached 3.3 million.

The nationwide death toll hit 31,713 with 176 more fatalities over the past day.

Turkey’s health minister addressed a World Health Organization media briefing and said his country is expected to roll out its first locally produced COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the ongoing terrorist attacks in Mozambique since March 24 and conveyed its condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Thursday that their coronavirus vaccine is effective up to six months after the second dose.

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and called on citizens to get vaccinated against the virus.

As part of ramped-up restrictions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Bangladesh has imposed a ban on flights from the EU, Turkey and dozens of other countries.

Arab countries including Iraq, Libya, Palestine, Jordan and Yemen reported a rise in cases and deaths Thursday from the coronavirus.

Brazil also reported 3,769 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 325,284.

– Other global developments

Turkey has been a strong health care champion in 2021, the World Health Organization chief said Thursday, adding when the country produces a vaccine, it will help address "vaccine equity."

At least 536 people have been killed in the crackdown against pro-democracy protesters since the Feb. 1 military takeover in Myanmar, according to the latest figures by a rights watchdog on Thursday.

Dialogue between "all sides" in Myanmar must be quickly carried out in order to avert further bloodshed and civil unrest, the recently-seated president of the UN Security Council said.

China said it supports the idea that leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hold a “special meeting as soon as possible to mediate” in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, a passport-free regime has started between Turkey and Azerbaijan as a new identity card will allow citizens of the two countries to travel without a passport for up to 90 days.

On April Fool's Day, when people traditionally prank others, the United Arab Emirates announced up to one year in jail for those involved in spreading rumors or lies.​​​​​​​