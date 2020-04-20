Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 20, 2020

ANKARA

Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Turkey confirmed 127 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 2,017.

The number of people in Turkey who recovered from the coronavirus rose by 1,523 to 11,976.

In a phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump agreed to continue to closely cooperate in protecting public health and the economies of both countries from the pandemic threat.

Additionally, the Turkish Central Bank said it is in contact with its global counterparts to establish new swap agreements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

– Coronavirus across globe

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus is over 165,000 while the number of cases passed 2.4 million, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, more than 624,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Italy reported 433 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing its tally to 23,660 and putting it second after the U.S., where deaths surpassed the 39,000 mark with 2,009 new fatalities.

Spain announced 410 more deaths from the coronavirus, pushing its total number of fatalities to 20,453, according to its Health Ministry.

France reported 395 more fatalities due to coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 19,718. Meanwhile, the number of people in intensive care fell by 89 to 5,744.

Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by a record 6,060, bringing the tally to 42,853. The death toll rose by 48 to 361.

The U.K.'s coronavirus death toll hit 16,060 with 596 new fatalities.

With 87 new fatalities reported in Iran, the death toll rose to 5,118, state media said.