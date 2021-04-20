Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 20, 2021

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported over 55,000 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 55,149 cases, including 2,862 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 4.32 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 36,267 with 341 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 48,947 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.73 million.

Turkey has so far administered more than 20 million coronavirus vaccine jabs across the country, the Health Ministry data showed.

More than 12.2 million people to date have received their first doses, while second doses have been given to over 7.79 million, according to the data.

Additionally, Turkey entered a new phase of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign as those 55 years of age and older have begun to be vaccinated.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Monday that another domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate will begin Phase 1 trials this week.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The global tally for coronavirus infections surpassed 141.8 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Amid concerns over a new coronavirus variant, the UK added India to its travel "red list," the health secretary announced.

As India recorded a fresh daily high of over 273,000 coronavirus cases over 24 hours, the government in the capital New Delhi announced a weeklong lockdown Monday to curb the spread of the virus.

The Philippines decided to resume the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people below the age of 60.

Bangladesh has decided to extend its lockdown for another week to counter a spike in COVID-19 infections.

With the EU's lowest COVID-19 infection rate, Portugal launched its third phase of reopening on Monday.

– Other developments worldwide

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has conducted the first helicopter flight on the planet Mars, it announced.

Bosnia and Herzegovina reopened its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the Libyan Embassy in Sarajevo said in a statement.

A journalist from Japan covering anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar has been detained and moved to a prison in northern Yangon, officials confirmed Monday.

At least seven people were killed and over 50 houses burned after a petrol tanker exploded in a residential area in Nigeria’s north-central Benue state, an official said.

Several major football clubs announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement to establish a new mid-week competition – the Super League – despite earlier objections by UEFA, European football's governing body.