Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 22, 2021

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey on Wednesday reported over 61,900 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 61,967 cases, including 2,932 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 4.44 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 36,975 with 362 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 52,213 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to more than 3.84 million.

As a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19, Turkey has announced a nationwide curfew starting Thursday evening until Monday morning.

Turkish forces have neutralized 836 terrorists in operations within the country and outside its borders this year, said the National Defense Ministry.

Turkish airports have hosted 73 million passengers since the first COVID-19 case appeared in Turkey, the country's transport and infrastructure minister said.

Turkey will continue to carefully abide by the decades-old international pact governing the Istanbul Straits leading into the Black Sea, said the Turkish foreign minister.

Olympic champion Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul won gold Wednesday in the 2021 European Championships in Warsaw.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the US will achieve its goal of administering 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.

Starting Thursday, Singapore will tighten COVID-19 measures for arrivals who have recently traveled to virus-ravaged India, the government announced late Tuesday.

The Italian government approved a new emergency decree including the rules for the country’s reopening over the coming months.

In a televised address Wednesday, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled the government’s plan to gradually lift lockdown measures.

Brazil registered 3,472 coronavirus deaths and more than 79,700 cases in the past 24 hours, authorities said Wednesday.

The death toll in Argentina from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 60,000 as the country battles a second wave of infections, the Health Ministry confirmed Wednesday.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health confirmed 21 new coronavirus-related deaths and 965 infections Wednesday by conducting 7,311 tests for the virus in the last 24 hours.

– Other global developments

The conviction of former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin brought relief in the US, with many people welcoming the ruling in a trial that was watched around the world.

Russia announced Wednesday that it was expelling 10 US diplomats.

NATO scrambled fighter jets to intercept Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

China confirmed that President Xi Jinping will attend a climate change summit being organized by his American counterpart.

Over 280,000 asylum seekers were granted protection by an EU country in 2020, the bloc's statistics office announced Wednesday.