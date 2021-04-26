Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 26, 2021

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 38,553 new coronavirus cases including 2,801 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry. The country recorded less than 40,000 cases for the first time since March 31.

The number of cases surpassed 4.62 million while the nationwide death toll stands at 38,358 with 347 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Turkey’s president commemorated the martyrs of the Canakkale Land Battles on their 106th anniversary.

Turkish security authorities nabbed 41 people as they were attempting to cross into Syria and Greece illegally, said the National Defense Ministry.

A large amount of ammunition was seized by Turkish security forces during the Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim operations in northern Iraq, said the National Defense Ministry.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Iran announced the start of production of a local coronavirus vaccine as it entered Phase 3 of human trials, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

A slowdown in coronavirus infections continues in Nigeria as it reported 51 new cases and no deaths Sunday – the 12th consecutive day with zero fatalities.

Bangladesh has decided to suspend administering the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine amid uncertainty over the timely arrival of shipments from India, said an official.

India recorded another global COVID-19 record Sunday after it registered single-day cases of 349,691 in the last 24 hours.

– Other global developments

The head of MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence agency, said the UK has started “green spying” on the world’s largest industrialized countries to make sure they are keeping their climate crisis pledges.

France will bring new anti-terrorism legislation specifically devoted to intelligence in the wake of recent attacks carried out by lone, radicalized individuals, the interior minister announced.

Morocco announced that it summoned the Spanish envoy to Rabat in protest of Madrid's reception of a militia leader.

The Turkic Council deplored the statement by US President Joe Biden on the events of 1915, saying it harms the hopes of regional cooperation and stability.

Myanmar's newly formed National Unity Government (NUG) welcomed the five-point consensus on the coup crisis during a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Indonesia’s military confirmed that the wreckage of a missing submarine was found with all 53 crew inside dead.

Israel has rejected a Palestinian request to hold elections in the occupied city of Jerusalem, said a Palestinian official.