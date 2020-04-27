Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 27, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

It seems that Turkey's virus situation has taken a positive turn. On Sunday, Turkey recorded the lowest number of new cases in the past 20 days. The total number of registered coronavirus cases rose to 110,130 as 2,357 more people tested positive for the virus.

The country’s health minister confirmed 99 more deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,805.

In addition, 3,558 patients were discharged on Sunday alone, and the total number of recoveries rose to 29,140.

– Coronavirus continues doing damage

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 206,000 mark, while the number of cases exceeded 2.9 million, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, more than 865,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19.

The US is still the most affected country in the world, where deaths have surpassed 54,800 and confirmed cases exceed 965,000.

Italy, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the coronavirus, reported 260 new deaths, bringing its tally to 26,644.

Spain’s Health Ministry announced 288 more deaths from the virus, pushing the total number of fatalities to 23,190. The country registered its lowest daily death toll in more than a month.

Meanwhile, a downward trend continued each day of this week in France. There were 242 fatalities during the past 24 hours. Since the start of the outbreak, the total number of deaths have risen to 22,856.

The UK also saw the lowest daily deaths this month as the country confirmed 413 fatalities, bringing the total to 20,732

State media reported an additional 60 fatalities in Iran and the death toll rose to 5,710.

Meanwhile, all coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected last December, and a premature baby beat the coronavirus in Iran.

Although many countries continue to take measures to curb the coronavirus, others have announced that measures will be eased, including Australia and New Zealand.

In Turkey, a quarantine in 177 settlements across 44 provinces and four-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces were lifted, the interior ministry said.

Also, Turkey on Sunday brought home one of its citizens from Sweden who contracted the coronavirus but was not given treatment.

– Other latest developments

Despite the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, conflicts and clashes continue in Libya as well as Yemen. While militias loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar targeted a mosque in the south of Tripoli, five provinces in southern Yemen announced they do not recognize the self-governance of the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Ahmad Tibi, an Arab member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, expressed gratitude early Monday for efforts by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which resulted in the return of Palestinian students from Turkey, but interestingly he is being criticized by members of the ruling Likud Party after thanking Erdogan for arranging such flights.

Protests continue in Iraq and Lebanon. While seven protesters were injured in Iraq, people in Lebanon took to the streets to demonstrate against soaring living costs

Also, South Africa’s police minister apologized to the Muslim community Sunday for blasphemous remarks made by a police officer while arresting worshippers for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.