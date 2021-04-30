Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 30, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported over 37,000 more coronavirus cases.

A total of 37,674 cases, including 2,715 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall COVID-19 tally is now over 4.78 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 339 over the past day to 39,737.

As many as 43,253 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.25 million.

Meanwhile, a 17-day lockdown began in Turkey to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a full lockdown starting from Thursday from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. and lasting until May 17.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

India marked a new high in coronavirus cases, registering a staggering 379,257 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The Philippines received 500,000 more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from China.

The border crossing between Afghanistan and Iran has been closed for passengers amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic, Afghan authorities confirmed.

China said COVID-19 cases of an "Indian strain" have been reported in some cities of the country.

The US urged Americans not to go to India “or leave as soon as it is safe to do so" as the coronavirus crisis there deepens.

Japanese automotive giant Suzuki announced that it will divert its oxygen supply to help in India’s battle against COVID-19.

Besides fatalities, the impact of COVID-19 on Africa's food security has been severe, the head of the African Development Bank (AfDB) said.

Kenya confirmed 19 more COVID-19 related deaths and 495 new infections Thursday amid an ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign.

In a much-anticipated announcement Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron set May 19 as the date for a partial reopening of restaurants, cafes and bars as well as shops and cultural venues closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lebanon asked carriers operating at Beirut International Airport to prevent passengers from India and Brazil from landing because of a surge in coronavirus infections in those countries.

New York City is planning to fully reopen on July 1 as it sees more residents get vaccinated against the coronavirus, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed 400,000, authorities said.

South Africa added 1,086 more coronavirus infections to its case tally in the past 24 hours for a total of more than 1.57 million, the country’s health minister said.

– Other global developments

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to postpone parliamentary elections scheduled for May 22.

At least six people were killed and 115 wounded in clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Myanmar security forces have killed at least six people since leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in Jakarta last week and reached a five-point consensus to de-escalate the country’s post-coup violence, said a rights group.

NATO has begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, officials confirmed.

American troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan as part of the Biden administration's plan to fully leave the war-hit country after 20 years of conflict, CNN reported.

At least 38 people were killed and 65 injured early Friday in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival in northern Israel.