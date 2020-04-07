Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 7, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Here is Anadolu Agency’s rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

The novel coronavirus continues its rapidly spread worldwide. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally is now over 1.3 million, while over 72,600 people have died and some 274,000 have made recoveries.

Turkey on Monday confirmed 75 more deaths and 3,148 new cases, bringing the death toll to 649 and the total number of cases to 30,217.

As part of steps to fight the virus, Turkey began distributing medical masks to the public and also prohibited the sale of masks. Turkey will also build two more hospitals with a 1,000-bed capacity each amid the pandemic.

Italy, one of the world's worst-hit countries, reported 636 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising the total death toll there to 16,523.

As for other European heavyweights, the death toll in Spain topped 13,000, while in France it rose to 8,911, in Britain it climbed to 5,373, in Germany it hit 1,584, and in Belgium it topped 1,600.

The death toll in the U.S. reached 10,335, with 347,003 confirmed cases.

In Iran, the number of deaths from COVID-19 reached 3,739.

Numerous politicians and diplomats around the world have caught the virus. Jalal Saifur Rahman, who helped spearhead Bangladesh’s anti-graft efforts, has died of coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Borish Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday and was admitted into intensive care late Monday.

To stem the virus’ spread, EU citizens arriving in Germany from abroad will be subject to a two-week quarantine, and Japan's prime minister is set to declare a state of emergency over the pandemic as early as Tuesday. In Belgium, the government plans to extend lockdown measures until May 3.

Turkey's efforts to fight terrorism also continue, as the country "neutralized" five PKK/YPG terrorists in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northwestern Iraq.

Additionally, politicians and leaders from Turkey and worldwide congratulated Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s premier news source, on its 100th anniversary.