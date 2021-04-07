Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 7, 2021

By Dilan Pamuk

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 49,584 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in the country since the beginning of the outbreak. The cases included 2,003 symptomatic patients.

The nationwide death toll has reached 32,667 with 211 fatalities over the past day. The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition rose to 2,407.

Since its vaccination campaign began on Jan. 14, Turkey has so far administered over 17.6 million coronavirus vaccine jabs nationwide, according to official figures.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Volkan Bozkir, the Turkish diplomat currently heading the UN General Assembly, in the capital Ankara.

Turkey’s vice president said Sunday’s statement by retired admirals amounted to tutelage – meaning an illicit attempt to dominate the nation’s elected leadership and national will – and was a preliminary statement for a coup.

Security forces arrested at least eight suspects in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul over alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization. Separately, Nine YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized by Turkish security forces in northern Syria. In addition, three more PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey thanks to persuasion by security forces.

At least 73 people were arrested Tuesday over their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Pakistan recorded 103 deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

Nigeria confirmed 135 new COVID-19 infections as the vaccination campaign against the disease continues.

At least 114,083 people have died across Africa due to complications induced by the coronavirus, the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Bangladesh registered its highest number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in a day since the pandemic began in the country in March last year.

COVID-19 vaccinations started in South Sudan with frontline health workers getting the first jabs.

– Other global developments

Japan extended unilateral sanctions and a ban on all trade with North Korea for two more years.

The Turkish government has ratified separate agreements with Albania and Azerbaijan on defense and trade.

Polling is underway in four Indian states and a federal territory as it struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19.

At least 570 people in Myanmar have been killed since the country’s military seized control on Feb. 1, a Myanmar-based civil rights group said.

The justice ministers of Turkey and North Macedonia met in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator urged the US to lift sanctions from his country in a bid to restore the 2015 nuclear accord as talks between Iran and the world powers that are still parties to the deal ended in Vienna.