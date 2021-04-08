Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 8, 2021

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 54,740 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in the country since the start of the pandemic. The cases included 2,203 symptomatic patients.

The nationwide death toll increased by 276 to 32,943. The latest figures showed that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,604.

Turkey has administered over 17.96 million vaccine jabs since it began a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

At least three YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized after two Turkish soldiers were martyred in an attack in northern Syria. Earlier, a Turkish pilot was martyred when a military plane crashed in central Turkey.

Turkey is determined to develop relations with countries around the globe on the basis of rights and justice, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A Turkish court handed down aggravated life sentences to several convicts for their involvement in the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Serdar Karagoz on Wednesday took over the reins of Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s top news source, from his predecessor, Senol Kazanci.

Turkish security forces detained at least 35 suspects for alleged links to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization.

At least five PKK terrorists were neutralized by Turkish jets in northern Iraq and at least four PKK terrorists were neutralized in a joint operation by gendarmerie commandos and police special forces in southeastern Turkey.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) advised health services Wednesday to offer adults under the age of 30 an alternative COVID-19 vaccine in preference to the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot.

Pakistan registered over 102 new fatalities from the coronavirus for the second day straight, the Health Ministry said Wednesday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 15,026.

Japan's daily COVID-19 patient count surpassed 3,000, the highest number of infections since Jan. 30.

Iran's Health Ministry reported nearly 21,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day figure since the first case was detected in the country in February 2020.

Italy reported 627 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, up from 421 the previous day. The figure set a new high in daily fatalities since January.

Bangladesh reported its highest single-day COVID-19 tally with 7,626 more cases detected over the past 24 hours.

– Other global developments

The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Congo confirmed the re-election of the country’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Russia's foreign minister met with Pakistan’s prime minister in Islamabad for talks on a host of issues, including the troubled peace process in Afghanistan and Kashmir.

At least 581 people in Myanmar have been killed since the country’s military seized control on Feb. 1, a Myanmar-based civil rights group said.

At least 182 people have been killed, with dozens missing and thousands rendered homeless after a tropical cyclone battered Indonesia and neighboring East Timor, authorities said.

King Abdullah II of Jordan said in a speech that a "rift" with his half-brother Prince Hamzah was over, adding he was now in the palace with his family and under his care.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region at a meeting in Moscow.

The US said Wednesday that it plans to restart economic, development and humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, pledging $235 million.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the Greek deputy foreign minister’s remarks against Turkey and its president.