Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Aug. 30, 2020

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey confirmed 1,549 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 267,064.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 1,003 more patients recovered from COVID-19, pushing the overall number to 242,812.

On Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay called on the EU for equity amid ongoing tensions in the region.

At least 1,281 suspects were nabbed in simultaneous operations across Turkey.

It is unthinkable for Turkey to give up its “historical interests” in the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, said Devlet Bahceli of the Nationalist Movement Party.

Two soldiers were martyred in an anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey, the nation’s defense ministry said.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Brazil reported 855 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while Mexico registered 552 more deaths.

At least 1,100 more cases and at least 12 fatalities were reported in the UK.

South Africa registered 2,419 new cases, bringing the number of infections to 622,551.

Coronavirus cases and fatalities also continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries.

Health authorities in Australia and New Zealand confirmed more infections and fatalities as cases in Australia rose to 25,570 while in New Zealand, infections rose to 1,727.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the pandemic has claimed more than 841,500 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 25 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16.3 million, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.

– Other global developments

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued a decree abolishing a 1972 law regarding the boycott of Israel, following a deal to normalize relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh restored high-speed mobile network and internet for Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya called for a full and inclusive political process that will meet the aspirations of the Libyan people for representative government.

The UAE has sent spy agents to Syria to train YPG/PKK terrorists in recent years, according to multiple sources.

Arsenal won the 2020 FA Community Shield after defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.

The final tweet from Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s account announcing his death has become the most-liked post ever on Twitter.