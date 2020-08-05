Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – August 5, 2020

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus in Turkey

Turkey confirmed 994 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the tally to 218,491, according to the country's health minister.

Another 1,083 people contracted COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infections to 234,934.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,765 with 18 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

In the meantime, the total number of COVID-19 tests carried out by the country has reached almost 5 million.

– Other developments in Turkey

Turkey's annual inflation rate dropped to 11.76% in July from 12.62% in June, according to the country's statistical authority.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocked Turkey's eastern province of Malatya, according to the country's disaster agency.

At least six more PKK terror suspects involved in martyring Gendarmerie commander Maj. Arslan Kulaksiz in 2015 have been formally arrested, according to judicial sources.

Germany lifted a travel warning for Turkey’s top tourism destinations of Antalya, Izmir, Mugla and Aydin.

– Global coronavirus developments

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 700,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 18.46 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 11 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US has exceeded 156,000 deaths as it struggles to cope with the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

In Brazil, the total number of cases surpassed 2.8 million with over 95,800 fatalities and 2.15 million recoveries.

The number of confirmed cases in India of the virus surpassed 1.85 million as the country reported over 50,000 more coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

As many as 212 new coronavirus-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 17,617, said its Health Ministry.

Israel confirmed another 1,801 infections and three fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 6,300 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Philippines, a record daily spike for the archipelagic country, which has now ordered millions of people to stay at home.

The UN chief said school closures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic have led to the biggest disruption of education in history, affecting more than 1 billion students across the world.

Meanwhile, Russian state officials announced that trials for a possible second coronavirus vaccine are going well.

– Deadly blast in Lebanon

A fire at a warehouse containing explosives at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon led to a massive blast that killed at least 73 people and injured over 3,000 others.

European leaders and neighboring and regional countries extended their condolences and offered help to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, President Michel Aoun said that keeping 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate at a warehouse without any security measures is unacceptable, and those who are responsible will be punished in the strongest terms.

Lebanese authorities declared Beirut a "disaster area" due to the incident and the country’s Supreme Defense Council declared a state of emergency for two weeks in the capital Beirut.

Extending the US's "deepest sympathies to the people of Lebanon, President Donald Trump claimed that the deadly blast "looks like a terrible attack."

– Other global developments

The 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki comes when the risk of the use of nuclear weapons has risen to levels not seen since the Cold War era, Red Cross societies warned Tuesday.

A bus carrying 70 people from the Central African Republic’s capital of Bangui to Cameroon overturned on a highway, killing at least 22 passengers.

The regional administration in Indian-administered Kashmir imposed a two-day curfew ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of the region's limited autonomy.

Russia is planning to step up its military cooperation with African countries as part of its new Africa strategy, including building bases in six countries, the German daily Bild reported, citing a secret German Foreign Ministry report.

Libya’s Toubou tribes filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court against warlord Khalifa Haftar over last year’s massacre in the city of Murzuq.