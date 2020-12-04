Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Dec. 5, 2020

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 32,736 more coronavirus infections, including 6,903 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

New symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 527,070 and as many as 4,811 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 423,142, while the death toll rose to 14,509, with 193 fatalities.

More than 194,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted, pushing the total to more than 19.33 million. The number of patients in critical condition stands at 5,703.

The French National Assembly’s resolution calling for Nagorno-Karabakh to be recognized as a republic is absurd, according to Turkey’s parliament speaker.

In addition to China, Turkey is in contact with Russia on a COVID-19 vaccine, the Turkish president said, adding he can be vaccinated to set an example for the nation.

The European Union wants a “more stable and more predictable” relationship with Turkey, the head of the EU Council said, just days ahead of a meeting to discuss Turkish ties with the bloc.

– Global developments

Pakistan’s prime minister proposed a 10-point agenda to avert economic collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Hungary will continue its veto of the EU budget and rescue program if it is not separated from the rule of law conditionality, its prime minister said.

Germany called for negotiations with Iran to conclude a broader nuclear deal next year.

British advocacy groups have condemned France’s decision to shut down anti-racism group Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF).

The US imposed new visa sanctions on Chinese officials for what it said is Beijing's official policy of silencing dissents abroad through nefarious means.

The price tag of postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to next year adds up to 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion), local media reported

– Global COVID-19 developments

Singapore will contribute $5 million to help support low- and lower middle-income countries get COVID-19 vaccines, authorities announced.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US' leading infectious disease expert, said he immediately accepted President-elect Joe Biden's offer to serve as his chief medical advisor.