Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Dec. 6, 2020

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 31,896 more coronavirus patients, including 6,128 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data released.

The nation registered 4,100 more recoveries, bringing the tally to 427,242.

New symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 533,198, while the death toll rose to 14,705, with 196 additions.

Nearly 179,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to more than 19.5 million.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Turkey’s Mediterranean Antalya province, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The Coast Guard rescued at least 29 asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greece into Turkish waters, according to a security source.

Moreover, Turkey launched a new anti-terror operation in the east, the Interior Ministry announced.

Five PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, according to the Interior Ministry that said the army neutralized four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

A court handed a former lieutenant pilot three aggravated life sentences and more than 640 years in prison for his role in the deadly July 15, 2016, coup attempt in Turkey by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

– Global developments

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a telephone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that “no agreement is feasible” if “significant differences” on critical issues are not resolved.

Demonstrators took to the streets across France in The March of Liberties to protest police brutality and a new global security bill making its way through parliament.

Opposition parties in Armenia gave an ultimatum to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign by Dec. 8 amid ongoing protests against the government.

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas were named Male and Female World Athletes of the Year, the World Athletics announced.

A European-based Rohingya rights group expressed concern about Bangladesh’s plan to relocate more than 100,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli unveiled his new Cabinet 30 days after taking the oath of office.

Kuwaitis headed to polls to elect parliament members amid anti-coronavirus measures.

– Global COVID-19 developments

South Africa recorded 4,932 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of cases to 805,804, health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

An Indian politician taking part in trials of one of the nation’s locally made vaccine tested positive for COVID-19.

Italy recorded a fall in the number of daily deaths and new infections from the virus, which remain high.

German footballer of Turkish origin Kerem Demirbay tested positive for the virus, Bayer Leverkusen confirmed.