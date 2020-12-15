Anadolu Agency’s Morning Briefing – December 15, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world

-Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey's coronavirus fatalities hit a new single-day record Monday with 229 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

As a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19, Turkey will impose a nationwide curfew spanning the traditional New Year's holiday from Dec. 31 to early Jan. 4, the president announced Monday.

Automakers in Turkey produced some 1.15 million vehicles in the January-November period including automobiles and commercial vehicles, according to a sectoral report.

Turkish security forces seized 1,016 kilograms (2,239 pounds) of marijuana during narco-terror operations in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

Turkish border guards on Monday nabbed a French-origin terrorist sought with a red notice who was trying to cross into Turkey via the country's southern border, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

Turkey on Monday roundly rejected new US sanctions on the country over its missile defense purchases.

Turkish Greco-Roman wrestler Osman Yildirim on Monday earned another silver medal in Serbia in the final of the Individual World Cup with his defeat to a Russian wrestler.

-Upper Karabakh

An Azerbaijani civilian was killed by a landmine laid by Armenian forces that exploded in the region of Upper Karabakh, officials announced Monday.

-COVID-19 updates worldwide

South Korea has mobilized its military and shut down schools after coronavirus cases peaked over the weekend.

Pakistan on Monday reported 2,362 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of daily cases since Nov. 18, the latest data from the Health Ministry showed.

The total number of recoveries in Africa from the novel coronavirus has topped two million, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Monday.

Iran confirmed 251 more coronavirus-related fatalities Monday, raising the nationwide death toll to 52,447, according to the country's Health Ministry.

German biotech company CureVac has launched the final stage of clinical trials for CVnCoV, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, it announced Monday.

The United Arab Emirates could start licensed production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Russia’s foreign minister said Monday.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar celebrated the first coronavirus vaccination in the country Monday, calling it "the American people's vaccine."

London and parts of southeast England will re-enter Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions, the highest level, Britain’s health secretary announced Monday.

Canadians will receive the first coronavirus vaccine Monday beginning at a Toronto hospital and two Montreal long-term care homes.

Italy is mulling stricter anti-coronavirus measures during the holiday period, following the example of Germany and other European partners, in a bid to avoid a third pandemic wave early next year.

After five consecutive weekends of declining case numbers, Spain’s Health Ministry reported a jump in coronavirus infections Monday.

-Other developments

Israeli settlers set fire to hundreds of olive trees belonging to Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, a local activist said Sunday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen released a joint statement Sunday agreeing to extend Brexit talks.

Agnes Antoinette Ntoumba is a researcher from Cameroon which carries the high burden of malaria. She is also an inventor of an atypical larvicide developed from plants to fight the deadly disease on the continent.

Iraqi forces on Monday killed 42 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, said the army.