Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – December 2, 2020

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 30,110 coronavirus infections, including 6,101 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours. The new symptomatic cases raised the overall count to 506,966.

As many as 4,593 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 409,320, while the death toll rose by 190 to 13,936.

More than 180,312 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the period, pushing the total to over 18.77 million. The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,303.

As prospective vaccines make headlines worldwide, Turkey plans to start administering vaccines against the novel coronavirus as soon as this month, the country's health minister said Tuesday

Turkey's top diplomat attended a virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers, he said on Twitter.

Discussions on technical details about the establishment and responsibilities of the Turkish-Russian Joint Center in Karabakh were completed and an agreement was signed, said Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

Turkey is pursuing closer ties with the EU, as cooperation between the two is needed to fight discrimination on the continent, said Turkey’s communications director.

Turkey reaffirmed its readiness for dialogue with Greece following the return to port of a Turkish research vessel.

– Global developments

NATO is committed to further strengthening the deconfliction mechanism between Turkey and Greece to ease tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

Amid a loosening of environmental laws under Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon rainforest has exceeded 11,000 square kilometers, according to official data.

Five people were killed and 15 others injured when a driver plowed a car into pedestrians in the German city of Trier.

The fourth round of the UN-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum began in Libya between representatives of the internationally recognized government and warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Saudi Arabia has permitted Israeli airliners en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fly over its airspace.

The Iranian parliament approved a bill allowing uranium enrichment by at least 20% and a rise in low-level enriched uranium stocks.

– Global COVID-19 developments

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia are now over 40,000, a total of 569 more deaths – a new high since the start of the pandemic – pushing the toll to 40,464, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.,

A total of 7,559 new COVID-19 cases and 207 deaths were recorded across Africa over the past day, according to an update by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Tuesday.

US drug maker Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech have applied to the EU drugs regulator for emergency authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical companies announced.

A record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, an increase of 40% from 2020 due to the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN's emergency relief chief said.

Italy reported 19,350 new cases of the novel coronavirus, up 18% from a day before, as more swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.