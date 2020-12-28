Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – December 28, 2020

By Ahmet Gencturk​​​​​​​

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 14,205 coronavirus infections and 254 fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new cases included 2,806 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections rose to 2.14 million. As many as 21,196 people recovered, bringing the tally to 2.01 million, and the death toll climbed to 19,878.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the delivery of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Turkey has been postponed for "one or two days.”

The latest snag was caused by an emergency in Beijing customs due to the discovery of a novel coronavirus case there, he said.

Koca also said Sunday that Turkey will not make vaccination against the novel coronavirus compulsory.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry announced that security forces had “neutralized” 148 terrorists as part of the anti-terror Yildirim operation in the country that was launched on July 13.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar together with top military officials on Sunday visited the Turkish troops deployed in Libya.

Somalia's justice minister, who is also a graduate of Ankara University in the Turkish capital, paid his first official visit abroad to his "second home," Turkey.

Turkey welcomed Yemen's new government after it was sworn in recently in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Vaccinations against the novel coronavirus pandemic started in many European countries Sunday including France, Italy, Austria, Spain and Germany as well as Visegrad Group countries and Croatia and Slovenia.

Italy reported 8,913 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, dipping below the 10,000 mark for the first time since mid-October.

South Africa has recorded over one million cumulative cases of the novel coronavirus since it was first detected in March, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced Sunday.

– Other developments

The man behind the Christmas Day bombing in the city of Nashville blew himself up in the explosion, the US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee said Sunday.

Thousands gathered in southern Pakistan on Sunday to remember Benazir Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world, on the 13th anniversary of her death.

Israeli prison authorities completely closed Ramon Prison in northern Israel following the detection of several coronavirus cases, according to a Palestinian NGO on Sunday.

Protests broke out Sunday in the Nkanu East local government area of Nigeria’s Enugu State following the killing of a traditional ruler.

Turkey offered its condolences Sunday to Pakistan after a terrorist attack on one of its check posts in southwestern Balochistan province left several paramilitary troops dead. ​​​​​​​