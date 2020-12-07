Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – December 7, 2020

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 30,402 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 6,093 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 539,291, while the death toll rose to 14,900 with 195 additions.

The country also registered 4,011 recoveries over the past day, bringing the tally to 431,253.

More than 174,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to over 19.69 million.

Istanbul Airport saw the highest number of flights in Europe from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (EUROCONTROL).

– Global developments

An Anadolu Agency cameraman was harassed by a protestor while covering a protest against COVID-19 restrictions Sunday in Brooklyn, one of the five boroughs of New York City.

The US has canceled five cultural exchange programs with China because it says Beijing uses them as propaganda tools.

At least six members of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq, according to the Iraqi army.

The decommissioning process for former combatants in the autonomous Bangsamoro region in the southern Philippines continues as more than 64 completed vocational training earlier this week.

Indonesia’s minister of social affairs turned himself in after he was named in a graft case related to the distribution of social aid amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Kenyan athlete Kibiwott Kandie set a world record in the half marathon, clocking 57:32 in Valencia, Spain.

France's Sebastien Ogier won the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) title for the seventh time in eight years after winning the Rally Monza in Italy.

More than 100 people have been detained in Greece’s capital after they gathered to mark the 12th anniversary of the police killing of a 15-year-old boy.

Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi appointed his opposition rival Seif Sharif Hamad as first vice president Sunday in a power-sharing deal likely to diffuse political tensions in the semi-autonomous archipelago with a troubled political history.

– Global COVID-19 developments

Italy recorded a fall in both the number of daily deaths and new infections from the novel coronavirus for the second day in a row.

Indonesia received its first shipment of a coronavirus vaccine from China, its president announced.

Reports emerged in India that US drug company Pfizer had applied to authorize its novel coronavirus vaccine in the country.

France saw further declines in coronavirus cases and deaths as the country looked forward to the arrival of a vaccine in early January and a gradual return to some semblance of normalcy.