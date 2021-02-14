Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Feb. 14, 2021

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Global developments

The US Senate voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump on a sole impeachment article following an insurrection attempt that was carried out Jan. 6 by his supporters.

Fifteen Turkish sailors arrived early Sunday in Istanbul after they were held hostage aboard a Liberian-flagged ship.

A magnitude-7.3 earthquake rocked northeastern Japan.

France’s nuclear experiments in the Algerian desert in the 1960s were three to four times the size of the US bombing in Hiroshima, Japan, according to Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum.

The UN Security Council rejected Belgium’s request to seize 49 million euros of Libya’s frozen assets.

At least two civilians were killed and 11 wounded when a suicide car bombing targeted a security checkpoint near the Somali parliament headquarters in Mogadishu.

Bangladesh police rounded up dozens of opposition activists in a bid to foil a large protest in the capital, Dhaka, said the main opposition party.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The global tally for infections surpassed 108.5 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Efforts to contain the spread of the virus and preempt its fourth wave in Iran have been dampened by a surge in new infections in some provinces and an alarming spread of the UK variant.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “optimistic” about the prospects of easing the lockdown despite warnings from scientists that premature measures would result in a surge in infections and deaths.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus extended its full-scale curfew until Feb. 22 to stem the spread of COVID-19.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered more than 7,700 infections and an excess of 7,200 recoveries.

The country’s case count stands at 2.6 million with recoveries totaling 2.5 million, according to Health Ministry data.

The death toll from the virus reached 27,377 with 93 additional fatalities.

Forty-eight PKK terrorists were neutralized, including two senior members, in northern Iraq during Turkey's anti-terror operation that has been completed.

Kadir Topbas, the former mayor of Istanbul, died at the age of 76.

Turkish security forces arrested 105 suspects with alleged links to the PKK terror group in simultaneous operations.