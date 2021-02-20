Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Feb. 20, 2021

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 7,419 new cases, including 638 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry. The country's case-count surpassed 2.6 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 27,903, with 82 fatalities in the past day. As many as 7,498 more patients won their battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to more than 2.5 million. The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,185.

Nine Daesh/ISIS terror suspects who were allegedly involved in terror activities were arrested in Istanbul, according to a security source.

Turkey rescued 13 asylum seekers pushed back by Greek authorities into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea.

Gendarmerie teams identified a PKK terror suspect who was hiding amongst a group of irregular migrants that were held in northwestern Turkey in early February, officials said.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Malaysia further eased restrictions, allowing restaurants to serve more than two people per table for dine-in meals.

With the level of infections slowing and vaccinations underway across Switzerland, the government said it plans to start easing national measures imposed to curb the spread of the virus from March 1.

The European Union announced it will double its financial contribution to COVAX, the global initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to vaccines around the world.

The G7 more than doubled its contribution to the UN-backed COVAX facility.

-Other global developments

Heavy clashes broke out between security guards of opposition leaders and government forces near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu, with several people feared dead.

The UN mission in Somalia said it is "deeply concerned" by the clashes.

A 20-year-old woman died 10 days after she was shot in the head during = anti-coup protests in Myanmar’s administrative capital, according to a family member.

An Azerbaijani civilian was killed after a mine planted by Armenian forces exploded in the Upper Karabakh region.

Human Rights Watch accused India of adopting laws and policies that "systematically discriminate against Muslims and stigmatize critics of the government."

The Munich Security Conference kicked off with world leaders attending the annual event virtually amid the pandemic.

The US officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, according to the State Department. It said climate change and science can "never" again be "add-ons" in Washington's foreign policy.

At least 47 people in the US have been killed because of ongoing extreme winter weather, according to reports.

The EU renewed its arms embargo and assets freeze against Zimbabwe Defense Industries (ZDI), citing a lack of substantial reforms and continued human rights violations in the southern African nation.

At least one Palestinian was injured when Israeli forces used live rounds and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.