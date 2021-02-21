Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Feb. 21, 2021

By Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered more than 7,800 infections and an excess of 7,200 recoveries.

According to Health Ministry data, the country's case tally surpassed 2.63 million, with recoveries exceeding 2.51 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 27,983, with 80 additional fatalities.

According to Health Ministry's figures, Turkey has administered nearly 6.56 million vaccine jabs.

More than 5.51 million people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while second doses were given to over 1 million.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his nation and the US share more common interests than "differences of opinion" and Ankara is keen to "strengthen" cooperation with Washington. He,

however, added that Turkey expects a "clear stance from all of our allies, especially after the treacherous terrorist attack in which 13 Turkish people were martyred last week."

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the country would start to gradually normalize coronavirus restrictions beginning March 1.

Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) enlisted Washington-based Arnold & Porter law firm for strategic advice on protecting its rights in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Ankara’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office submitted a summary of proceedings against nine deputies from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), accused of being instigators of terrorism during the 2014 Kobani incidents.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 36 asylum seekers who were pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard off the coast of Dikili in Izmir province

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The global tally for infections surpassed 111 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

India’s Health Ministry announced that after days of steady decline, several states are starting to see a spike in cases.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the country has registered and its Health Ministry approved a third vaccine for public use.

The G7 and the EU pledged to double contributions to the COVAX facility.

-Other global developments

EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell demanded security forces in Myanmar stop violence against protesters.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a common transatlantic strategy toward world powers Russia and China, describing it as a major task ahead.

Sudan accused Ethiopia of escalation amid rising tensions between the two neighbors regarding a disputed border region.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and top EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel encouraged the strengthening of ties between the bloc and the US

Tunisia’s Rached Ghannouchi sent a letter to President Kais Saied, urging him to call a meeting between the two and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi to discuss ways to end a deadlock on a recent Cabinet reshuffle

At least five people were killed in the Afghan capital of Kabul in back-to-back blasts caused by sticky bombs during morning rush hour.

One Palestinian was injured Friday when Israeli forces used live rounds and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.