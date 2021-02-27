Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Feb. 27, 2021

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 9,205 additional coronavirus cases, including 649 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry. The nation’s case tally passed 2.68 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,432, with 74 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

As many as 10,282 more patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to more than 2.55 million.

More than 32.93 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey, including 128,387 since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,195.

Turkey is against all kinds of coups, the nation’s president said Friday, referring to the latest developments in Armenia.

It is in the interest of the EU to develop effective cooperation with Turkey, said the Croatian foreign minister.

Imposing sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system does not comply with the spirit of the NATO alliance, Turkey's defense minister said.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The EU said it aims to work on a common approach to vaccine certificates to enable those vaccinated for the coronavirus to travel freely and integrate the certificates into health and border systems of member countries.

– Other global developments

US intelligence formally blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the grisly 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Azerbaijani president said he hopes Armenia will abide by a Nov. 10 cease-fire deal to prevent further escalation.

Myanmar's UN envoy called on the international community to act by using "any means necessary" against the military junta to restore the democratically-elected government.

More than 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped in Nigeria, according to witnesses.

The UK Supreme Court ruled that Shamima Begum, who lost her citizenship because she joined the Daesh/ISIS terror group in 2015, should not be allowed to return to the country to legally fight for her citizenship.