Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Feb. 28, 2021

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 9,193 cases, including 621 symptomatic patients, were confirmed, data shows.

Turkey's overall case tally is more than 2.7 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 28,503, with 71 fatalities during the past 24 hours.

As many as 8,938 additional patients won their battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to nearly 2.7 million.

More than 33 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey, with 125,716 performed since Friday.

The latest figures show the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition fell to 1,187.

A decade has passed since the death of Turkey's former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan, the founding leader of the National Vision (Milli Gorus) movement, whose political wisdom and struggle profoundly shaped Turkey's political landscape in the 21st century.

A new indigenous heavy machine gun successfully passed all test stages and is ready for mass production, according to a defense industry expert.

– Other global developments

US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill passed the House of Representatives.

Biden said Saturday that the US would make an announcement about relations with Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) supported Saudi Arabia in rejecting a CIA report on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Greece’s efforts to exclude Turkey from the Eastern Mediterranean threaten regional peace and security, a former senior Greek diplomat said.

Armenian President Armen Sargsyan rejected a prime ministerial order to sack the army’s chief of General Staff.

An Israeli soldier patrolling the border with Egypt was injured by stray bullets from inside Egyptian territory, according to the Israeli military on Saturday.

Myanmar's military junta sacked the envoy to the UN after he called on the international community to use “any means necessary” to reverse a Feb. 1 military coup, media reports said.

Urging the US to help resolve the Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh urged the new Washington administration to take steps such as imposing sanctions on Myanmar and appointing a special envoy, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said.

Forty-two people, including 27 students, kidnapped by gunmen from a boarding school in Nigeria more than a week ago have been released, officials confirmed.