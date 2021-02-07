Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Feb. 7, 2021

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 7,897 new coronavirus cases, including 618 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case count topped 2.5 million, while fatalities reached 26,685, with 108 deaths in the past 24 hours.

With 8,089 more patients winning the battle against the virus, the number of recoveries rose to more than 2.4 million.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry hailed the International Criminal Court’s ruling on jurisdiction on Palestinian territories as a “meaningful step” toward accountability of Israel for its “crimes.”

As part of counter-terrorism efforts near its borders, Turkish security forces “neutralized” three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria.

In sports, Galatasaray claimed a 1-0 away victory against Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig derby.

Turkey qualified for the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 as one of the five best second-place teams, according to the Turkish Basketball Federation.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Iran will begin its vaccination rollout this week, President Hassan Rouhani announced two days after the first shipment of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Tehran.

The announcement comes amid fears of a fourth wave of the virus that was first reported in Iran last February.

The number of cases and deaths linked to the virus in the UK continued to drop as more Brits were vaccinated.

Infections rose to 3,929,835 after 18,262 people tested positive for the virus, according to official figures.

Amounting to 133,747 infections, the seven-day total case count fell by 25.1% compared to the previous week.

– Other developments

A Turkish father and his daughter, 17, were beaten by German police in Ennepetal in North Rhine-Westphalia state.

Cemil Basongen told Anadolu Agency that police used disproportionate force against the pair due to a simple incident Feb. 3.

Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, hailed a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to establish jurisdiction over the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Myanmar's military junta shut down internet services across the country amid anti-coup protests, a mobile service provider confirmed.

Meanwhile, nearly 300 members of Myanmar's parliament issued a joint statement rejecting the military junta that seized power in a coup earlier this week.

They vowed to continue to struggle for democracy on behalf of constituents, while anti-coup protests continued to roil the southeast Asian country after the army took power Feb. 1.

In Somalia, at least one civilian was killed and three wounded when a roadside bomb exploded near an intersection in Mogadishu, according to an official.​​​​​​​