Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – February 1, 2021

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 6,562 new coronavirus infections Sunday.

Turkey's Health Ministry has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Zambia in developing the latter's health sector as well as to promote health tourism.

Turkey’s rock legend, singer, composer and television host Baris Manco is being remembered on Sunday, the 22nd anniversary of his passing.

The Turkish Red Crescent on Sunday opened its new office in Iraq's northern province of Erbil.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The Israeli Health Ministry recorded 2,596 new infections and 23 fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic Sunday.

The coronavirus pandemic claimed 35 lives in Libya and caused one fatality in Bahrain on Sunday.

Zanzibar’s First Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad is receiving treatment for the coronavirus, his party said Sunday.

Lebanon’s oldest lawmaker Michel Murr died from the coronavirus Sunday at the age of 89, according to the official Lebanese News Agency.

– Other developments

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian suspected of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the Israeli army.

Pakistan is not handing over the prime suspect who was convicted and later acquitted in the murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl to Washington, the country's foreign minister said Sunday.

At least 36 Taliban insurgents have been killed and five others injured in air and ground offensives by Afghan forces, officials said Sunday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan during talks with a visiting Taliban delegation in Tehran.

At least 10 people were killed and 24 others wounded in terror attacks in Syria’s northern towns of al-Bab and Azaz on Sunday.

A total of 1,643 people were arrested in fresh protests Sunday across Russia demanding the release of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, monitoring groups say.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) on Sunday elected its first female secretary general after voting concluded this week.

A refugee camp in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district was left inundated due to heavy rains on Sunday.