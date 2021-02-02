Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – February 2, 2021

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 7,719 additional coronavirus cases Monday, including 636 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry. The country's case tally passed 2.48 million while the nationwide death toll reached 26,117 with 124 fatalities over the past day.

The number of people in Turkey who have received their first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus crossed the 2 million mark as of Monday, according to official figures.

Turkey’s president said Monday that “perhaps it is time for Turkey to discuss a new constitution again.” If Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party reaches a consensus with its partner in the People's Alliance, then an "action for drafting a new constitution in the upcoming period" is possible, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex.

Turkey will enter a new era of dramatic changes, the country's parliament speaker said.

When Turkey grows, everyone benefits from it, Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a program on YouTube.

President Erdogan also attended the test drive of the first locally manufactured driverless electric bus — the Karsan Atak Electric bus. Autonomous bus producers will promote Turkey and Turkish brands globally, he noted.

Turkey will report annually on acts of Islamophobia and racism in other countries, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Turkey’s Coast Guard Command on Monday refuted claims of tension between Turkish and Greek boats over the Kardak islets.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

For the third week in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases reportedly fell globally, the head of the World Health Organization said Monday, advising continued vigilance against the lethal virus.

Spain confirmed a decline in new coronavirus infections Monday, but the pressure on hospitals continues to grow, with 45% of all available intensive care units (ICUs) now full of COVID-19 patients.

France has registered 19,235 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to over 3.19 million, health authorities said Sunday

South Africa has received its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the Serum Institute in India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, the country’s president said late Monday.

A coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa may pose a global risk if its spread is not prevented, according to a Turkish expert. The South African variant of the coronavirus has been detected in eight areas across England and the UK. The variant was discovered in people with no travel links to the African nation.

South Africa’s president confirmed late Monday that no one will be forced to take the coronavirus vaccine against their will, nor will it be administered in secret.

Tanzania’s government launched a nationwide campaign to promote steam therapy to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus claimed the life of another former minister in Zimbabwe on Sunday night, his family announced Monday. Also, top Zimbabwean High Court Judge Clement Phiri succumbed to COVID-19 complications at his home in Marondera in Mashonaland East Province days after he tested positive for the respiratory disease.

As Portugal deals with one of the world’s most devastating spikes of COVID-19, it has severely limited travel for its residents.

The European Union is open to buying COVID-19 vaccines developed in China and Russia if the jabs meet certain criteria, the European Commission’s spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The Argentine government has extended the closure of its borders for a month until Feb. 28 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 transmission in the country.

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will deliver an additional 75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the EU until the summer, said the head of the European Commission.

The Indonesian government is likely to receive tens of millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca through the COVAX facility co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization and the vaccine alliance Gavi.

Daily reported novel coronavirus cases fell to a month-long low in Japan's capital Monday as the country mulls a state of emergency extension in its worst-hit provinces.

Pakistan received the first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine as a gift from its longtime ally China. A special Pakistan Air Force plane carrying 500,000 doses of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm landed at Islamabad airport.

– Other developments

The Grand Mosque of Pantin near Paris, closed as part of a crackdown against radical Muslims by the French government in the aftermath of history teacher Samuel Paty’s assassination, will soon be reopened, the interior minister announced Monday.

The US condemned three terrorist attacks in northern Syria that killed at least 20 civilians. "The United States condemns the terrorist attacks this past weekend in Azaz, al-Bab and Afrin that resulted in the deaths of at least 20 civilians, including children," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in stadiums full of spectators, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.​​​​​​​

The Taliban on Monday said the agreement reached between the group and the US last year stipulates the “formation of an inclusive Islamic government” in Afghanistan.

The UN human rights chief said Monday that she is "gravely concerned" over the removal of the civilian government in Myanmar and the arbitrary detention of dozens of political leaders, human rights activists, journalists and others.

US President Joe Biden threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar Monday in response to the military seizing power and detaining its civilian leadership.

Turkey "strongly" condemned a military coup in Myanmar. In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the country was "deeply concerned" by the power grab as "Turkey opposes any kind of military intervention."

Myanmar's military seizing power by ousting its elected government led by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi may be the end of her political carrier, according to a Burmese exile figure.

Myanmar's ambassador to London was summoned to the British Foreign Office following a coup in the Southeast Asian country.

The UN Security Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the situation in Myanmar after the military seized power in the country, according to a schedule shared Monday by the international body.

Several people including a police officer were wounded late Monday when a mortar attack targeted the city of Dhusamareb in central Somalia, local media reported.

Azerbaijan’s National Assembly approved agreements allowing passport-free travel between Azerbaijan and Turkey and the establishment of a joint media platform between the two countries.

The UN said it was very concerned about the serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic.

A joint Turkish and Russian center to monitor a cease-fire deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia will play a significant role in maintaining permanent peace in Upper Karabakh, Turkey’s national defense minister said Monday.

The UK imposed sanctions on four Zimbabwean government officials, the first since the country left the European Union.

Few issues trigger reactions in French politics as much as Muslim women donning the veil and headscarf, or hijab, who once again find themselves at the center of controversy as far-right leader Marine Le Pen last week proposed a nationwide ban of the garment on the streets and in public places.