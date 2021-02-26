Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – February 26, 2021

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 9,572 more coronavirus cases Thursday, including 658 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry. The country's case tally passed 2.67 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,358 with 73 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 6,210 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.54 million. More than 32.81 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 126,527 since Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,192.

There is no mutated coronavirus that originated in Turkey, while the rate of infections related to the British strain is rising in the country, said the health minister.

Turkey "strongly condemns" a military coup attempt in Armenia, the Turkish foreign minister said.

Hundreds of historical artifacts of Anatolian origin recovered in Hungary were returned to Turkey.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

California on Thursday became the first US state to pass 50,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

More than 850,000 people have died across Europe due to the coronavirus, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

When a coronavirus vaccination scandal was uncovered on Feb. 19 in Argentina, it was believed that those vaccinated irregularly were close to then-Minister of Health Gines Gonzalez.

The UK’s coronavirus alert level has been downgraded from Level 5 to 4 after an agreement of four nations' chief health officials.

– Other global developments

The Armenian military maintained its call for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign.

India and Pakistan’s militaries said they agreed to cease firing on the disputed Kashmir border.

Israel said it would seal off Palestinian territories under the Palestinian Authority to mark the Jewish holiday of Purim.