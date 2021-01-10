Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Jan. 10, 2021

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Turkey reported more than 9,500 additional coronavirus infections.

The country’s overall case tally has now crossed 2.3 million, including a death toll that increased 181 to 22,631.

As many as 7,902 more patients have recovered, taking the total past 2.1 million.

The Western world should self-criticize about democracy, rights and freedoms, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in the wake of recent Capitol building riots in the US.

Erdogan and the European Commission head held a videoconference call to discuss developing relations between Turkey and the EU and addressed regional developments.

Turkish forces neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, according to the Defense Ministry.

– COVID-19

The UK surpassed 80,000 deaths from the virus, with government figures reporting 1,035 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

An additional 59,937 daily cases, brought the figure to more than 3 million.

Hospitals in the UK are under immense strain amid an "alarming" rise in cases, with the prime minister urging Brits to stay at home.

Italy topped 500,000 people vaccinated for COVID-19, becoming the country with the highest number of first doses administered in the EU.

According to latest data, out of more than 900,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine delivered across Italy since Dec. 27, more than 55% have been injected.

India will begin vaccinations Jan. 16, the country's Health Ministry said.

Amid a sharp drop in infections in Bangladesh during the last two days, experts are urging against complacency, saying the second wave has not yet ended.

The south Asian country witnessed a low daily infection rate of 5.34, the lowest since the first case was detected last March.

– Other developments

An Indonesian passenger aircraft with 62 people on board crashed into the sea after taking off from Jakarta, according to authorities.

Sriwijaya Air flight SJY 182 had 50 passengers aboard, including 10 children and 12 crew, said Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.

A major power outage plunged Pakistan into darkness after a main supply line broke down, according to officials.

The outage, one of the worst in recent years, hit Islamabad and the commercial capital, Karachi, as well as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Hyderabad and parts of Pakistani-administered Kashmir.