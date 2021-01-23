Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Jan. 23, 2021

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey imposed another weekend curfew as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The nation reported more than 5,900 new cases, according to official figures.

A total of 5,967 infections, including 734 symptomatic patients, were confirmed, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now more than 2.41 million, while the nationwide death toll stands at 24,789 with 149 fatalities during the past 24 hours.

Turkey suspended flights from Brazil amid rising case numbers from a mutated variant of the virus.

An Istanbul court overturned the acquittals of nine defendants, including businessman Osman Kavala, in a case regarding Gezi Park events in 2013 that led to nationwide protests.

Turkey and the EU agreed to work on a roadmap to enhance relations, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Spain reported 42,885 more infections, the second-highest daily surge since the pandemic began, as images from revelers in a Madrid nightclub caused a nationwide scandal.

Portugal set a record for daily deaths as much of the nation’s hospitals are on the brink of collapse.

Nigeria is expecting to receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine next month.

As the World Health Organization urged global actors to speed up COVID-19 vaccination access in Africa, the continent reported 3,365,095 cases and 82,891 virus-related fatalities, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

– Other developments

Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) claimed to have killed 189 al-Shabaab fighters in an operation in Somalia.​​​​​​​

An Article of Impeachment will go to the US Senate on Monday, igniting the beginning of a second impeachment trial of now-former president Donald Trump.