Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Jan. 24, 2021

By Gozde Bayar

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey imposed another weekend curfew as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The nation reported more than 5,800 new cases, according to official figures.

A total of 5,856 infections, including 723 symptomatic patients, were confirmed, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now more than 2.42 million, while the death toll stands at 24,933 with 144 fatalities during the past 24 hours.

A study conducted at a research and training hospital in Ankara found links between COVID-19 and a widely-infectious bacteria, known as helicobacter.

Turkey's president said the nation is among 10 countries that can design, build and maintain its own warship, and its navy will be in a "very strong position" with five major projects in the coming five years.

Turkey's defense chief expressed hope that lawful solutions to bilateral issues will be found during talks with Greece beginning next week in Istanbul.

A new phase of a domestic counter-terrorism operation was launched in the east, expanding the fight against terrorists, according to the Interior Ministry.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The British Medical Association (BMA) urged the government to reduce the gap to six weeks between the first and second doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, according to a letter viewed by the BBC.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country’s vaccination campaign is likely to roll out in February with imported vaccines.

The death toll in Bangladesh has crossed 8,000, said authorities. The country will begin its vaccination campaign Jan. 27.

Zimbabwean Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza died from COVID-19 at a private hospital in the capital, Harare.

– Other global developments

Award-winning US broadcast legend Larry King, who had been hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms, died at the age of 87, his Twitter account confirmed.

EU and European countries raised concern about the detention of people in Russia protesting the arrest of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny.

Four mortar attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group were reported in Syria's northern city of Azaz.

Libya’s 5+5 Joint Military Commission urged participants in last year’s Berlin Conference to fulfill obligations regarding the Libyan crisis, including the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries.

The Afghan government is welcoming the new US Biden administration move to review a February 2020 deal with Taliban insurgents.