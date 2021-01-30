Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Jan. 30, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 6,912 additional coronavirus cases, including 664 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The nation’s case tally neared 2.5 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 25,736, with 131 fatalities.

As many as 8,093 more patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to more than 2.34 million.

More than 29.3 million tests have been conducted in Turkey, with 165,094 since Thursday.

The latest figures show the number of patients in critical condition dropped to 1,740.

The second shipment of a second batch of vaccines ordered from China arrived in Turkey.

Turkey imposed another weekend curfew as part of measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Three Turkish crew members who survived a pirate attack on a Liberian-flagged ship returned to Turkey.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Russia reported 19,238 daily coronavirus cases and 534 deaths, according to health authorities.

A decline in cases in Germany continue as the number of infections per 100,000 people in seven days fell to 94.4 – the lowest since October.

Germany decided to ban travel from the UK, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil amid growing concerns about mutated strains of the virus.

Hungary became the first EU country to approve a vaccine developed in China.

Malaysia announced 5,725 new cases, the highest daily count since the pandemic began, taking total infections to 203,933.

Zimbabwe extended a nationwide lockdown until Feb. 15 to curtail further spread of the virus.

With Mexico now the third country on the list for the number of deaths, the Americas surpassed the dramatic milestone of 1 million casualties, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The UK reported 29,079 new infections, bringing cases to more than 3.7 million with the death toll at 103,126.

Spain’s Health Ministry reported 38,118 new infections and 513 deaths, as research suggests the UK variant is becoming increasingly dominant.

Bangladesh registered seven deaths, the lowest number of fatalities since May 6, with signs of a downward trend in infections amid cold weather.

Two coronavirus lockdowns in 2020 caused the French economy to suffer its worst economic marker since World War II, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).

– Other developments

Israeli police prevented thousands of Palestinians to access Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers for a fifth consecutive week.

The prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo resigned following a no-confidence vote in parliament, the presidency announced.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said it blocked exports of arms to Saudi Arabia and the UAE following warnings by activists and lawmakers about the use of weapons in violation of human rights in Yemen.

Portugal's parliament passed a law to legalize euthanasia, pending approval by the country's recently re-elected president.

A Russian court ordered house arrest for the brother and aides of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny.