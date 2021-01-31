Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Jan. 31, 2021

By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases, according to official figures.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued at least 48 asylum seekers whose boats were pushed by Greek coastal authorities into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea, said security sources.

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, in a protected area near Turkey's southern border, according to the National Defense Ministry.

The government ratified agreements with seven countries in education, sports and health, according to information issued in the Official Gazette.

Turkey voiced support for the stance taken by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) against a UN decision to extend a mandate of a peacekeeping mission on the island.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his counterparts from Guinea-Bissau and Senegal in Istanbul.

A joint Turkish and Russian center to monitor a cease-fire deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia become operational in Upper Karabakh.

A total of 46 irregular migrants were held by Turkish security forces.

Erdogan congratulated the new leader of Germany’s ruling party.

Turkish gendarmerie arrested a senior operative of FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Iran authorized the use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, with the first shipment expected to arrive in Tehran this week.

Algeria started its vaccination campaign, according to local media.

The EU backtracked on a decision to enforce an emergency clause of the Brexit agreement to control vaccine exports to Northern Ireland.

Pakistan secured 17 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX scheme, according to one of that nation’s ministers.

January has been the deadliest month for the UK as new statistics reveal that on average every day more than 1,000 people have died.

Taiwan confirmed four local cases, according to the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

– Other developments

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) expressed regret about a recent UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on the extension for six months of a mandate of a peacekeeping force in Cyprus.

At least five al-Shabaab militants were killed and several others wounded when the Somali army conducted an operation in the southwestern region of Bay, according to an army official.

Amnesty International condemned a "shameful and discriminatory” Houthi decision banning Yemeni women from working in restaurants.

Three militants were killed and another injured in an encounter in the southern district of Pulwama, according to police in Indian-administered Kashmir.

At least 12 security personnel were killed in a suicide attack claimed by the Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, said officials.

China launched a second advanced warship built for Pakistan.

At least six civilians were killed in a bomb blast in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.