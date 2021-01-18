Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – January 18, 2021

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported over 6,400 new coronavirus cases Sunday, down from 7,550 registered the previous day, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 6,436 cases including 803 symptomatic patients were confirmed across the country, the data showed. Turkey’s overall case tally has crossed 2.38 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 23,997 with 165 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,812 more patients recovered in the country, taking the total past 2.26 million. More than 27.37 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 148,636 done over the past 24 hours.

A Palau-flagged dry cargo ship sank off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.

Turkey is planning to reopen schools from Feb. 15, said the country’s education minister.

Mesut Ozil appeared to have confirmed his jersey number for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce ahead of his expected Arsenal exit.

The head of the Diyanet, Turkey's directorate of religious affairs, on Sunday slammed the Greek archbishop’s insulting remarks against Islam and Muslims, calling on Christians to oppose this “sick mentality."

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

India has reported 447 adverse reactions as 224,301 people received the first dose of COVID vaccines in the country, the Health Ministry confirmed.

Human Rights Watch on Sunday called on the Israeli authorities to provide coronavirus vaccines to the more than 4.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, a total of 1,050 people lost their lives in South America's worst-hit coronavirus country over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to over 209,000, while confirmed cases rose to 8.45 million with 61,567 new infections.

A Bangladeshi medical firm submitted an application for conducting clinical trials of a locally produced COVID-19 vaccine on humans.

– Other developments

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, who received treatment in Germany after alleged poisoning, was arrested in the capital Moscow upon his return.

Two female judges were killed and three court officials injured in Afghanistan when unknown assailants sprayed bullets on a Supreme Court vehicle Sunday morning in the capital Kabul

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed a decision by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to hold presidential and legislative elections for the first time in 14 years.

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded in Syria’s northwestern city of Azaz, killing at least one civilian and wounding six others.