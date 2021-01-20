Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – January 20, 2021

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey on Tuesday reported over 6,800 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.39 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 24,328 with 167 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,218 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, taking the total to over 2.27 million.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said more "radical reforms" in the areas of the economy and law will be shared with the nation.

"When the right time comes, we will share the work we have been carrying out for much more radical reforms with our nation," Erdogan said.

Ankara on Tuesday rejected the Greek foreign minister’s remarks on Turkey’s treatment of minorities, saying that Greece needs to take a “look in the mirror” instead of making baseless claims against others.

In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy reminded Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias of the plethora of minority rights violations being carried out by Greece.

Turkish authorities arrested at least 203 suspects for alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

Turkish on-demand delivery pioneer Getir has received a further $128 million in funding from the world’s leading investors thanks to the company's bold approach to the delivery business and aggressive growth.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The UK on Tuesday suffered its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with a further 1,610 fatalities, according to official data.

Spain's Health Ministry reported a major surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, new infections and deaths Tuesday as more regional governments scrambled to curb the contagion.

A baby in Bulgaria was born with novel coronavirus antibodies as the mother contracted the virus in the seventh month of her pregnancy.

Russia on Tuesday reported 21,734 more coronavirus cases, the lowest since Nov. 18, bringing the country's tally to 3.61 million.

The US reported another grim milestone Tuesday, with the number of COVID-19 deaths surpassing 400,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

– Other developments

China committed "genocide" and "crimes against humanity" in its treatment of Muslim Uighurs and ethnic minorities in its autonomous Xinjiang region, the US Secretary of State said Tuesday.

Iran announced sanctions Tuesday against top officials in the outgoing US administration, including President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A Thai court on Tuesday sentenced a woman to over 43 years in prison for insulting the king.

Russia said the arrest of opposition leader Alexey Navalny is its internal affair.