Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – January 25, 2021

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported over 5,800 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to official figures.

The country registered 5,277 new infections, including 684 symptomatic patients, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now more than 2.42 million, while the death toll stands at 25,073 with 140 fatalities recorded during the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries tops 2.3 million.

As many as 6.5 million doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine will be delivered to Turkey on Monday, the country's health minister has announced.

Following a five-year hiatus, Turkey and Greece will begin a new round of exploratory talks in Istanbul on Monday to address issues related to the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

As part of the country’s domestic anti-terrorism efforts, five terrorists were convinced to lay down their arms and surrender.

Turkish security forces "neutralized" seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria in a protected area near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

A cargo ship with a largely Turkish crew that was attacked off Nigeria on Saturday is now anchored off neighboring Gabon, and the body of a slain Azerbaijani sailor is due to be brought to shore, according to Turkish officials. Efforts to rescue personnel who were kidnapped continue intensely, said Turkey's president.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide and other developments

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday that it was still a “long way” before COVID-19 cases would be low enough to lift the lockdown.

A second campaign to vaccinate nearly 45,000 children against polio was launched in northwestern Syria on Sunday.

The EU will make vaccine companies respect their delivery agreements, said European Council President Charles Michel.

Polls opened in Portugal’s presidential elections Sunday morning as the country faces record-high levels of COVID-19 deaths and infections.

China rescued 11 miners Sunday, 14 days after they were trapped following an underground explosion in a gold mine in eastern Shandong province, state media reported.

Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guard ordered a suspension of oil exports at Marsa al Hariga port in the eastern city of Tobruk over a pay dispute.

A final decision at the UN’s top court in the legal battle against Myanmar over the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims could be delayed as the International Court of Justice is first set to rule on objections filed by Myanmar.

With the end of the Trump administration, worries are rising in Israel over the possible reopening of an International Criminal Court probe into suspicions of war crimes against the Palestinians.