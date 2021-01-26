Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – January 26, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported over 5,600 new coronavirus cases, according to official figures.

A total of 5,642 cases, including 671 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 2.43 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 25,210 with 137 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 6,682 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.31 million.

More than 28.64 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 151,109 since Sunday, according to official data.

The second batch of COVID-19 vaccines ordered from China arrived in Turkey.

Turkey started vaccinating people over 80 years old as part of its nationwide immunization drive against the deadly coronavirus.

With several key issues dividing the neighboring countries, the first round of exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece in nearly five years concluded.

Though almost all of its kidnapped crew were Turkish nationals, the cargo ship that was attacked off Nigeria over the weekend is not Turkish-owned or registered in Turkey, said a Turkish marine company executive.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic took more American lives than World War II as the tally of fatalities neared 420,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

More than 15,000 coronavirus patients in Japan are on waiting lists for a hospital or designated accommodation, a Kyodo News survey has found.

Australia suspended quarantine-free travel for New Zealanders for 72 hours after a South African variant of the coronavirus was detected in New Zealand.

Germany has reported a decline in new coronavirus cases as new infections remained under 18,000 for the fourth day in a row.

As Canada marks the anniversary Monday of its first diagnosed coronavirus case, vaccines are running short, the country has surpassed 19,000 deaths and the virus rages on.

US President Joe Biden maintained travel restrictions on dozens of countries due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, issuing an executive order as the world discovers new coronavirus variants.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim Helu, one of the world’s wealthiest men, tested positive for COVID-19 a little over a week ago but is responding well to treatment, his son announced.

Nationwide demonstrations in the Netherlands against new measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus sparked clashes between protesters and police.

– Other developments

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been re-elected for a second term after voters went to the polls amid a strict lockdown.

A Ugandan court ordered security forces to leave the home of opposition politician Bobi Wine, terming his detention unlawful.

The ruling Communist Party of Vietnam opened its national congress, paying homage to former President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in the capital Hanoi.

China confirmed that 10 of a total 22 miners trapped following a gold mine explosion earlier this month have died, local media reported.

Fierce fighting broke out in the Somali town of Beled Hawo near the porous Kenya-Somali border in southern Somalia, killing at least 11 people.

The World Economic Forum Davos Agenda kicked off virtually with the participation of leading businesspeople, politicians, academics and civil society representatives from 70 countries.

The first day of a new round in Syrian peace talks ended in Geneva involving both the regime and the opposition ready to return but not to comment.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to establish “border sustenance markets” in the two countries to boost local trade and economic activity in the border regions.

The Senate confirmed Janet Yellen as the first female Treasury secretary in US history, becoming the latest Cabinet member to get the green light from lawmakers.

Russia formally protested to Washington after the US Embassy in Moscow shared posts in support of demonstrations for the release of opposition politician Alexey Navalny.