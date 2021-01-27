Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – January 27, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported over 7,000 new coronavirus cases, according to official figures.

A total of 7,103 cases, including 681 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 2.44 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 25,344 with 134 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,108 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.32 million.

The number of vehicles registered in Turkey surged by 55% year-on-year in 2020 to surpass 1 million, according to the country's statistics authority

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The number of novel coronavirus cases surpassed the 100 million mark, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Thailand reported over 950 more coronavirus cases, a new daily record in fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Indonesia’s coronavirus case tally crossed the 1 million mark as authorities reported 13,094 more infections.

Colombia’s Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo died of COVID-19, the country’s president announced.

The UK’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has passed a grim mark, making it the fifth country to have passed 100,000.

Spain’s COVID-19 deaths surged to levels unseen since mid-April, with the Health Ministry reporting 591 related fatalities.

Kenya announced 141 new COVID-19 infections, six related deaths and 207 recoveries.

Portugal is looking beyond its borders for help to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic as the Health Ministry reported a record 291 more deaths from the coronavirus.

South Africa recorded 680 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed fatalities to 41,797 — the highest on the continent, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

– Other developments

Apple has reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable brand for the first time since 2016, thanks to its diversification strategy of expanding into digital and subscription services beyond the iPhone, said an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the alternate Babri Mosque was held in the northern Indian state of Ayodhya.

Facebook has removed a post by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and suspended a chatbot operated by his page for violating the company’s privacy policy.

Bowing to the emerging crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte submitted his resignation while maneuvering to boost his chances to return as the top candidate to lead a new government backed by a broader coalition.

Somali security forces killed seven al-Shabaab militants and wounded several others in the country’s southwestern Bay region.

At least six people were killed and more than 175,000 affected by Tropical Cyclone Eloise, which hit Mozambique last week, a report said.

The health minister of the Spanish territory of Ceuta resigned, joining a growing list of Spanish politicians and health officials who have been ousted from their positions for receiving COVID-19 vaccines out of turn.

The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed US President Joe Biden's pick Tuesday to lead the State Department, making him the fourth Cabinet-level official to receive the chamber's blessing since Biden took office last week.

At least one protester died and more than 80 police officers were wounded as farmers protesting against agricultural reforms broke through police barricades to storm the historic Red Fort in the Indian capital.