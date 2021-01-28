Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – January 28, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 7,489 additional coronavirus cases, including 675 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.44 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 25,476 with 132 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,803 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.33 million.

More than 29 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 179,419 since Tuesday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,765.

The number of people in Turkey who have received their first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus crossed the 1.5 million mark, according to official figures.

A Turkish university has partnered with Chinese scientists to produce a drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

At least 126 people with suspected links to the Daesh terror group, also known as ISIS, were arrested in a large-scale operation in Turkey, said a security source.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Less than 24 million people in the US, the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths, have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The UK reported a further 1,725 coronavirus deaths, the second-highest figure on record, according to government figures.

The British government has implemented new travel restrictions for UK citizens as well as foreign nationals entering the country in a bid to prevent the spread of mutant variants of the coronavirus.

Several Spanish officials complained that they were running out of coronavirus vaccines as the Health Ministry reported 40,285 additional infections.

Authorities in Chad extended a curfew in the country's capital N’Djamena and other provinces to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Battling food insecurity and climate change-related challenges, the Southern Africa region is suffering from the “worst phase” of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a severe spike in the number of victims, the World Food Programme (WFP) said.

A group of former environmental ministers in Brazil sent European leaders a letter asking for help in coping with a coronavirus crisis in the country’s Amazon region.

– Other developments

Israeli forces demolished a mosque and several structures in the occupied West Bank, according to local residents.

Lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of Congo voted out Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, an ally of former President Joseph Kabila.

At least 16 people were killed and several wounded in three separate bomb blasts in Somalia, police and military officials confirmed.

The US State Department temporarily froze several military sales that were approved by former President Donald Trump’s administration, including F-35 sales to the United Arab Emirates.

At least 20 people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Tripoli district north of the Lebanese capital of Beirut.