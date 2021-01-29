Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – January 29, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported over 7,200 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 7,279 cases, including 670 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case count is now more than 2.45 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 25,605 with 129 fatalities over the past day.

Another 8,902 patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.34 million.

Turkey has begun administering a coronavirus vaccine on people aged 75 and above.

The second shipment of a second batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China will arrive Friday morning in Turkey, said the country's health minister.

Turkey delivered another batch of coronavirus vaccines produced by China's Sinovac to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

All 15 crew members of the Liberian-flagged ship Mozart, which remains anchored at Port-Gentil in Gabon, are together in good health and uninjured, according to the ship's Turkish technical operating company.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

January has been the deadliest month in the US since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago with nearly 80,000 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

At least 647 health workers in Indonesia have succumbed to the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a doctors group.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Africa has reached 87,937, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update.

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to batter Portugal, with the Health Ministry reporting new daily highs of 16,432 infections and 303 deaths.

The UK registered 28,680 more cases of the novel coronavirus along with 1,239 deaths, according to official figures.

Officials confirmed that the South African variant of the coronavirus was detected in Spain as the Health Ministry reported a drop in new infections.

South Africa registered 555 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the total number of fatalities in the country to 43,105, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

– Other developments

Under a rules change, Muslim women officers in South Africa’s armed forces will be able to wear headscarves while in uniform, a public interest law organization has announced.

The US economy contracted 3.5% in 2020, according to the Commerce Department, marking the worst decline in gross domestic product (GDP) since 1946.

An appeal against the detention of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny was rejected by a court.

At least 115 people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Tripoli district north of the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

In addition, a Lebanese protester succumbed to injuries he sustained during clashes with security forces in the northern city of Tripoli, according to the official National News Agency.

A court in Algeria’s capital has upheld the prison sentences of two former prime ministers, said a judicial source.