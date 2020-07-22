Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – July 22, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Turkey’s coronavirus briefing

Turkey confirmed 1,009 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 204,011, according to its health minister.

Citing health ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said the number of nationwide infections rose to 221,500 as 928 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 5,526, with 18 new fatalities reported.

– Other news from Turkey

Turkey criticized Egypt for plans to intervene militarily in neighboring Libya.

The only solution in Libya is a political solution, stressed Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a joint news conference alongside Nigerien counterpart Kalla Ankourao in the capital Niamey.

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party submitted a new bill to regulate social media.

The AK Party wants to end insults, swearing and harassment through this form of media, according to deputy group chair Ozlem Zengin.

– Coronavirus outbreak across world

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 611,600 lives in 188 countries and regions.

Nearly 15 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 8.3 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US- based Johns Hopkins University.

In Saudi Arabia, another 34 people died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as 2,400 people contracted the virus.

Iran, on the other hand, reported its highest daily number of deaths at 229. The country also registered 2,625 additional cases.

Spain registered 1,362 additional COVID-19 cases. The weekly contagion is nearly two times higher than it was seven days ago, triggering worries of a second wave.

Brazil is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic worldwide, as the number of registered cases topped the 2.1 million mark, with 20,257 additional infections in the past day.

– Global developments

Libya’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha slammed Egyptian parliament’s decision to authorize President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to intervene militarily in Libya, calling it a “declaration of war.”

Meanwhile, Turkish Armed Forces’ bomb squads deployed in response to a request by the Libyan government continue to clear southern Tripoli of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and mines left by militia loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar and train army officials.