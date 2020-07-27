Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – July 27, 2020

By Firdevs Bulut

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus in Turkey

Turkey on Sunday continued its positive trend of more people recovering from coronavirus daily than catching it.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 1,010 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 209,487, while another 927 people contracted the virus, bringing the total count of infections thus far to 226,100.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,613, with 17 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals have done some 40,000 tests to diagnose COVID-19 infections since Saturday, raising the total count to over 4.57 million.

– Other developments in Turkey

Turkey’s intelligence service has done world-scale work in various areas, Turkey’s president said on Sunday.

“The Turkish Intelligence Organization [MIT] does work in the areas of cryptology, cyber-security, satellites, and signal intelligence all around the world,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the opening of a new MIT service building in Istanbul.

On Monday Erdogan is due to welcome host football team Medipol Basaksehir, this year’s Super Lig champions, in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Turkey’s state-run aid agency distributed vocational equipment for 50 Sudanese women to boost their employment. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) distributed 10 sewing machines, 10 embroidery machines, 10 leatherworking machines, 10 ovens, and 10 spice processing machines.

The machines were provided to women who received training in sewing, embroidery, and cooking by the Crafts for Sustainable Development Association, which carries out craftwork activities for the people of the region.

Turkey’s fight with terrorism continues. At least two civilians were killed and 16 injured, including children, in terror attacks in northwestern Syria on Sunday, near Turkey's southern border.

– Coronavirus outbreak worldwide

Since it originated in China last December, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 647,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

Some 16.2 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world to date, with recoveries topping 9.32 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

A gradual fall in coronavirus cases across Pakistan could be reversed in the near future if people fail to follow health precautions during and ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim Feast of the Sacrifice, the country's top health official warned on Sunday.

The Indian government has repatriated 814,000 citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic since May, the country's civil aviation minister said on Sunday.

Iran on Sunday confirmed 260 additional coronavirus fatalities, pushing the nationwide death toll to 15,700. A further 2,333 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 291,172, said a Health Ministry spokeswoman.

Serbia Sunday reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases, with 467 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. The country has confirmed 23,730 cases of infection since the beginning of the outbreak, Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, deputy director of the Batut Institute, told reporters.

The number of coronavirus cases on the African continent reached 828,214 on Sunday, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At least 17,509 more people died of the virus across 54 countries in the continent, the Africa CDC said in its daily update.

Brazil’s Health Ministry Sunday reported 1,211 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Brazil, one of the worst-hit countries in the world, hit a death toll of 86,449 with the latest fatalities, according to the ministry.

North Korea on Sunday registered its first suspected case of novel coronavirus, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). A person who entered the country illegally last week through the border city of Kaesong was suspected of COVID-19 and put under observation, reported KCNA.

– Global developments

In the wake of Britain’s surprise announcement night that all arrivals from Spain must quarantine for two weeks, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya insisted that Spain is a safe destination.

“Spain is safe. It is safe for Spaniards, it is safe for tourists,” she said.

Two explosions hit a military base in Baghdad where Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and police forces are based, the Iraqi press office said on Sunday. Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement that two different explosions took place at the Al-Saqr military base on the Baghdad-Hillah road.

In France, a church volunteer on Sunday confessed to starting the July 18 fire that severely damaged a gothic cathedral in Nantes. The accused, a 39-year-old man of Rwandan descent, is facing charges.

In a phone call, the Turkish and Palestinian presidents discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, according to an official statement on Sunday. In his conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mahmoud Abbas also hailed Turkey’s decision to reconvert Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

A new poll on Sunday found that 49% of Brits believed Russia interfered in the historic 2016 Brexit referendum. The poll done by Opinium for The Observer newspaper came after the release of parliament’s Russia report, which found that the UK had “badly underestimated” the threat Russia posed to the UK.