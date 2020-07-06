Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – July 6, 2020

By Handan Kazanci

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Turkey reports 1,188 new recoveries from COVID-19

Nearly 1,200 people in Turkey recovered from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the country's health minister said Sunday.

Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that overall recoveries from the virus have now climbed to 180,680 out of 205,758 total cases, which means there are currently fewer than 20,000 active cases in the country.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 5,225, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

The overall count of COVID-19 tests rose to some 3.63 million with over 46,400 new tests conducted Sunday.

Meanwhile, Turkey has brought back more than 90,000 citizens from 130 countries as part of its evacuation efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s top diplomat said Sunday.

"We have successfully carried out the largest evacuation operation in the history of the Republic of Turkey. We brought back over 90,000 citizens from 130 countries to our country," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a local tourism meeting in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

Turkey also helped 90 countries evacuate their 230,000 citizens from Turkey, Cavusoglu added.

Ankara continued to help other countries in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Turkey sent medical supplies to Azerbaijan to contribute to the country's fight against the novel coronavirus, Turkey's Embassy in the capital Baku said Sunday.

The shipment included 30 ventilators, 55,000 overalls, 50,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 glasses, 200,000 gloves and 40,000 boxes of various medicines, said an embassy statement.

-Coronavirus around the world

Spain’s Galician region announced Sunday that a popular coastal district will be placed under lockdown at midnight.

The quarantine in A Marina comes in reaction to a growing COVID-19 outbreak that has caused more than 100 confirmed infections so far.

The region, on Spain’s northern coast, is a popular tourist destination and home to around 70,000 people.

Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh surpassed the 160,000 mark Sunday, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry.

The overcrowded South Asian country recorded 2,738 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 162,417.

China reported eight more coronavirus cases, while South Korea recorded 61 new infections in the last 24 hours, authorities said Sunday.

Iran confirmed 163 more fatalities Sunday from the coronavirus, the largest daily spike in the country since the outbreak, bringing the nationwide death toll to 11,571.

Russia has seen a decrease in coronavirus cases and a prevalence of recoveries over new infections for the third week in a row.

This week, a total of 46,814 infections were registered in the country compared to 50,616 the week before.

– Other news

Turkey's flag carrier is stretching its wings for nature.

Besides successfully operating for air travel, Turkish Airlines is also taking care of the environment with eco-friendly steps.

The airline, the leader of its region in aircraft maintenance and the repair sector, saved soil as large as 63 football fields by recycling its hazardous waste and stemmed the cutting of 3,648 trees by recycling its non-hazardous waste in 2019, it said in a press release Sunday.

Along with this, the airline provided training for nearly 60,000 staff members on environmental awareness as part of its efforts to protect the environment and nature.