Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 10, 2021

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has administered over 31.75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January. Around 18.36 million people have received their first doses, while over 13.29 million have been fully vaccinated. The country confirmed 6,454 new coronavirus cases, including 558 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of the fight of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) at a news conference alongside his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.

Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has reached its final stage of human trials.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Over 2.22 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far.

Pakistan recorded 1,118 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, showing a falling trend in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

Tourists from Turkey and most other countries worldwide can now enter Spain with a COVID-19 vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test done 48 hours before arrival.

The link between coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths has been broken thanks to the UK’s speedy and efficient vaccination program.

France’s much-awaited third stage of deconfinement took effect with the reopening of borders to foreign tourists, indoor restaurant dining and sports centers to the public.

Greece announced a further relaxation in COVID-19 related restrictions.

North Macedonia received 30,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine donated by Turkey.

– Other global developments

At least 10 members of a team clearing land mines were killed and 16 others wounded in an attack in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province.

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians, including a Hamas leader, in raids across the occupied West Bank.

Iran criticized the UN’s temporary suspension of its voting rights at the UN General Assembly due to delaying financial contributions to the UN.

The Albanian parliament dismissed President Ilir Meta for “serious violations” of the Constitution.​​​​​​​

The US wants to cooperate with Turkey not only on Libya and Syria but also in many other areas, including the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and the Caucasus regions, Turkey’s foreign minister said.