Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 11, 2021

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has administered over 32.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January. Around 18.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 13.48 million have been fully vaccinated. The country confirmed 6,408 new coronavirus cases, including 563 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkish forces “neutralized” two more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in actions taken during operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim.

At least five irregular migrants were held in the northwestern Turkish province of Kirklareli.

A massive 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 billion has been discovered in Turkey's eastern province of Agri.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Over 2.26 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far.

The European Parliament approved a resolution calling for a temporary lifting of intellectual property protection on coronavirus vaccines.

India registered 94,052 new COVID-19 cases and 6,148 deaths — the highest number of deaths in the country since the start of the pandemic, but perhaps owing to a statistical anomaly.

Ninety percent of African countries are set to miss the September target of vaccinating 10% of their people unless Africa receives 225 million more doses.

Afghanistan received a much-needed consignment of 700,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by China.

– Other global developments

Israeli forces attacked Palestinians in the West Bank city of Nablus, intensively using tear gas to make way for the entry of Jewish settlers into the area around Joseph's Tomb, a mausoleum in Nablus.

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin and left another wounded.

A 9-year-old boy was killed when unexploded ordnance left by Israeli forces went off in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

At least 12 people died when a military plane crashed near Myanmar's second-biggest city of Mandalay.

An attack by Assad regime forces joined by Iranian-backed terrorist groups killed six and injured 13 civilians in northwestern Syria.

At least six Afghan security forces were killed and 10 wounded in a suicide car bombing claimed by the Taliban in restive northern Baghlan province.

Election authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir announced that state assembly elections will be held on July 25.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it started a major military drill in the central part of the Pacific Ocean.

The Somali army said it killed 19 al-Shabaab terrorists in an armed fight that took place in Doynunay in the southwestern Bay region.

Pope Francis dismissed the resignation of Archbishop of Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx in the aftermath of a sex abuse scandal that has rocked the German Catholic church.

A 24-hour nationwide general strike brought Greece to a standstill as thousands protested the government’s labor bill.

Eight civilians were killed and 27 others were injured in a Houthi missile attack in the Yemeni city of Marib.