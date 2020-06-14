Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 14, 2020

By Dilara Hamit

Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Turkey

A total of 150,087 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Turkey after beating the novel coronavirus while the death toll stands at 4,792.

Two trains carrying goods collided in eastern Malatya province.

Turkey rescued 381 asylum seekers during the past week, the Coast Guard Command announced.

Russia’s foreign and defense ministers will arrive in Turkey for talks Sunday.

– Libya and its battle against Khalifa Haftar

The UN is urging an investigation after the discovery of multiple mass graves in Tarhuna, Libya, which was recently liberated from warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Libya's ambassador to the UN demanded the International Criminal Court investigate "war crimes" by Haftar in Tarhuna.

Mines planted by militants loyal to Haftar claimed the lives of two civilians in a civilian settlement in Tripoli.

– Global coronavirus developments

Global coronavirus recoveries surpassed the 3.6 million mark Saturday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US has the highest number of cases with more than 2 million, followed by Brazil with an excess of 828,800.

While the US continues to be the worst hit country by the virus, with and more than 115,000 deaths, the new epicenter, Brazil, has nearly 41,800 fatalities.

Mexico reported 504 more coronavirus fatalities, bringing the death toll to 16,448.

Amid a record-breaking surge in cases, Pakistan reported 6,472 new infections, its highest single-day tally.

India also crossed the 300,000 mark by registering its highest single-day spike of 11,458 new virus cases, while the death toll climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities.

With Saturday's figures, coronavirus cases in Russia continues to hover above 8,000 daily.

The death toll from the virus in Iran rose to 8,730, with 71 more fatalities.

Virus cases in Africa topped 225,000 while the death toll exceeds 6,000, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of cases in Spain jumped by 396 to 234,605 as doctors took to the streets in white coats to demand better working conditions.

Italy reported 55 more fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 34,301.

Chile's Health Minister Jaime Manalich resigned amid criticism about his handling of the pandemic and after a controversy regarding the number of deaths.

– News from around Globe

Houthi rebels say they are ready to engage in a "public dialogue" with the Saudi-led coalition to end the five-year conflict in Yemen.

The Belgian Association for the Prevention of Islamophobia (CCIB) criticized a constitutional opinion that said wearing headscarves could be banned in colleges.

At least 15 people, including two police officers, have been injured in violent clashes in London.