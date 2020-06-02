Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 2, 2020

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus in Turkey

Turkey reported Monday that 974 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to almost 129,000.

Twenty-three more people died from virus, bringing the death total from the outbreak to 4,563. More than 2 million tests have been conducted so far nationwide.

The country’s normalization process also started Monday as the government decided to ease restrictions related to the novel coronavirus, considering the country’s advances in fighting the pandemic.

Domestic flights resumed, while restaurants, cafes, beaches and museums began to host visitors.

– Global outbreak

The state of the pandemic around the globe is varied as outbreaks in some countries have yet to reach their climax whereas countries once severely hit seem to be recovering in terms of cases and deaths.

Brazil, the world's second worst-hit country, now has over half a million confirmed coronavirus cases with the death toll near 30,000.

Russia witnessed a fresh surge in infections for the second day in a row with the country’s confirmed cases crossing 414,000 and the death toll at 4,855.

Africa's COVID-19 cases rose by 5,500. The death toll is at 4,228 with around 62,000 recoveries.

The disease, which has so far claimed more than 375,000 deaths worldwide, continues to spread and claim lives in the Middle East as well.

Europe seemed to be recovering from the pandemic as the number of cases and deaths declined. Spain reported no deaths and 71 infections.

In France, infections were reportedly declining and the country reported 31 more deaths from the virus.

Italy reported 60 more deaths, while the country’s health minister admitted the decision to reopen regional and international borders from June 3 will come with risks.

– Other developments

US-based videogame company Zynga bought Turkish mobile game studio Peak for a record $1.8 billion. The owner of the Toon Blast and Toy Blast games, Peak has over 12 million daily active users.

Turkey's counter-terrorism efforts continued with determination as three terrorists were 'neutralized' in the country's southeast.

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black American, sparked more protests, with the US capital imposing a two-day curfew.

Meanwhile, an independently conducted autopsy reported that Floyd died from “homicide caused by asphyxia.”