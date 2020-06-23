Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 23, 2020

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus in Turkey

Following normalization steps taken by the country, Turkey on Monday announced 1,293 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to more than 161,000, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

With the latest additions, the number of recoveries reached 161,533, Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

The death toll in the country rose to 4,974 as 24 new fatalities were reported over the past day.

Healthcare workers conducted 41,413 tests to detect the disease over the past 24 hours, raising the total count to more than 2.98 million.

According to test results, the total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide reached 188,897 with 1,212 new infections.

– Global coronavirus developments

The pandemic has claimed more than 471,700 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.

The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with an excess of 4.5 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, which is the hardest hit by the pandemic, has over 2.31 million cases and the death toll exceeds 120,000.

Brazil reached 1.1 million cases with 17,000 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. In one day, the South American country reported 641 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 51,000.

In Russia, 7,600 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the country's tally to 592,280. Over the same period, 95 fatalities were registered, the lowest number since May 25, raising the death toll to 8,206.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Africa reached 306,000 on Monday, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus is not done with Eurasia as cases and virus-linked deaths are still rising. Health authorities in the continental area announced new numbers Monday.

Both China and South Korea recorded new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

However, the Netherlands reported zero novel coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since March.

– Libya

In Libya, the government published two documents implicating eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar in corruption.

Another development was a closed meeting between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the US ambassador to Libya Richard Norland and the commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Gen. Stephen Townsend.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has received "credible information" regarding 11 "alleged" mass graves in Libya containing men, women and children, the court’s chief prosecutor said.

Reactions to Egypt's remarks on Libya continue with the EU concerned about the recent surge in declarations on Libya as they work against the de-escalation of the conflict, the bloc’s chief spokesman for foreign policy said, commenting on the Egyptian president’s threat of military intervention.

– Political developments

US President Donald Trump said he would consider meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid severed ties between the two countries.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip staged a protest to reject an Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

German police arrested a Syrian former secret service employee on suspicion of crimes against humanity.

According to preliminary results in Serbia, the coalition led by the president's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) came to power single-handedly in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

A ceasefire has been reached between the Yemeni government and the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), the Saudi-led Arab coalition said Monday.

– Other developments

Azerbaijan announced that it would purchase unmanned aerial combat vehicles from Turkey.

Saudi Arabia this year will limit the annual Hajj pilgrimage to people living inside the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting the doors to pilgrims from abroad.

The death toll from deadly floods caused by heavy rains in Turkey's northwestern Bursa province rose to five, according to officials.

Sudan’s army announced that it had repulsed an attack by Ethiopian forces on Monday.