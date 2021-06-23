Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 23, 2021

By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey administered nearly 1 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, according to official figures released Tuesday.

Turkey has lowered the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility age to 25, the country’s health minister announced Tuesday.

Turkey's president on Tuesday unveiled Turkovac, the name for the country's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck Turkey’s southwestern province of Mugla, the country's disaster agency said early Tuesday.

The first group of Russian tourists arrived in Turkey’s southern province of Antalya as Moscow resumed full-scale air traffic with Turkey on Tuesday.

Turkey on Tuesday rescued 100 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back by Greek authorities into Turkish territorial waters, a security source said Tuesday.

Turkey’s foreign minister vowed Tuesday to further strengthen relations with African countries, citing the fact that the number of African missions in Ankara has increased from 10 to 37 in the last 13 years as evidence.

Some devices to increase the level of oxygen in the Sea of Marmara were placed Tuesday as part of the fight against mucilage off the coasts of the metropolis of Istanbul and northwestern Kocaeli province.

A PKK terrorist on Interpol and the Turkish Interior Ministry's red category of wanted terrorists list was "neutralized" Tuesday in an operation in Iraq's northern province of Sulaymaniyah.

Turkey's main opposition leader said Tuesday that if his party comes to power, they would return Syrians now living in Turkey to their home country.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Over 2.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed Tuesday.

The defining mark of COVID-19 is a lack of sharing of data, information, personal protective equipment, vaccines and other life-saving tools, said the head of the World Health Organization.

The Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) started the emergency production of medical oxygen to meet the increasing demand in hospitals due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bangladeshi authorities on Tuesday imposed a nine-day ban on public transport to and from the capital Dhaka in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Russia reported 546 deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, health authorities said Tuesday, the highest single-day figure since Feb. 11.

The UN refugee agency warned on Tuesday that many of the world’s stateless people may miss out on vaccinations due to their lack of citizenship or proof of identity.

The EU activated the option of purchasing 150 million more COVID-19 jabs produced by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, the European Commission spokesman said during a daily online press briefing Tuesday.

– Other global developments

Houthi rebels in Yemen said they shot down a US spy drone in central Marib province Tuesday, the second in two days.

The European Union has started the process to lift sanctions on Burundi, local media reported Tuesday.

The Second Berlin Conference will be held on June 23 to discuss Libya’s political process and the Dec. 24 elections with the participation of international actors, including Turkey.

The number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the town of Maras in Northern Cyprus, which was partially reopened to the public in 2020 after 47 years, has reached 150,000.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh left Tripoli on Tuesday for Germany to participate in the Second Berlin Conference, due to open on June 23.

At least 110 members of several rebel groups have put down their weapons in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local media reported Tuesday.